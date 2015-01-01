Abstract

In hearing individuals, vestibular and visuo-spatial functions seem to be functionally linked. Previous studies have suggested that congenitally deaf individuals are at a higher risk for vestibular problems, which in hearing adults have often been found to be associated with impairments in visuo-spatial processing. However, communicating in a signed language provides extensive practice in visuo-spatial processing, which might counteract negative effects of vestibular impairments. Here, we investigated whether the functional link between vestibular and visuo-spatial functions is mandatory, that is whether it is impenetrable to experience or context, or whether it is dependent on specific sensory and cognitive experiences. To this end, we tested a group of congenitally deaf native signers and a group of hearing nonsigners on mental rotation and balance tasks. Compared to hearing nonsigners, mental rotation was superior in the deaf signers for conditions crucial for sign language comprehension. By contrast, the balance performance of the group of deaf signers was impaired. While in the group of hearing nonsigners, balance skills correlated with mental rotation abilities, no such relationship was observed in the group of deaf signers. These results suggest that the link between vestibular and visuo-spatial functions is not fixed but can be altered or even cancelled out by certain sensory or cognitive experiences, such as the acquisition of a sign language.

