Abstract

Studies of abnormal theory of mind (ToM) performance in adult patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) have reported inconsistent results. Therefore, we conducted a meta-analysis to characterize ToM performance in adult patients with TBI. Random-effects models were employed to estimate the overall effect size and the differential effect sizes across different ToM aspects. Based on a sample of 28 studies (1031 patients and 865 healthy controls), the meta-analytic findings revealed that ToM was significantly impaired in adult patients with TBI compared to healthy controls (g = -1.13). Besides, patients with TBI showed significant impairments in individual ToM tasks, as well as for different stimulus modes and contents involved in these ToM tasks. A meta-regression indicated a positive association between ToM performance and Glasgow Coma Scale score. The results of the current meta-analysis suggest that the performance in ToM tasks may be a good predictor of functional outcomes in adults with TBI, which is important for the identification of targets for cognitive interventions and the development of useful training intervention programs.

