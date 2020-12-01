SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lin XG, Zhang XL, Liu QQ, Zhao PW, Zhang H, Wang HS, Yi ZQ. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 2020; 121: 106-118.

Studies of abnormal theory of mind (ToM) performance in adult patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) have reported inconsistent results. Therefore, we conducted a meta-analysis to characterize ToM performance in adult patients with TBI. Random-effects models were employed to estimate the overall effect size and the differential effect sizes across different ToM aspects. Based on a sample of 28 studies (1031 patients and 865 healthy controls), the meta-analytic findings revealed that ToM was significantly impaired in adult patients with TBI compared to healthy controls (g = -1.13). Besides, patients with TBI showed significant impairments in individual ToM tasks, as well as for different stimulus modes and contents involved in these ToM tasks. A meta-regression indicated a positive association between ToM performance and Glasgow Coma Scale score. The results of the current meta-analysis suggest that the performance in ToM tasks may be a good predictor of functional outcomes in adults with TBI, which is important for the identification of targets for cognitive interventions and the development of useful training intervention programs.


Traumatic brain injury; Meta-analysis; Theory of mind

