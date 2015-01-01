SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mahat-Shamir M. Omega (Westport) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0030222820983115

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

According to Terror Management Theory, there are three common buffers that minimize the anxiety of mortality salience: affirmation of one's cultural worldview, the self and one's personal values, and one's significance in the context of close personal relationships. The current study aimed to explore the manner by which Jewish Israeli undertakers manage their constant exposure to death and buffer against death anxiety. A deductive and inductive thematic analysis captured a dialectical movement between, and within, two conflicting worldviews participants were engaged in, in their attempt to manage the mortality salience effect they experience and buffer against death anxiety.


Language: en

Keywords

Israel; anxiety buffering mechanisms; anxiety disruption theory; mortality salience; terror management theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print