Abstract

According to Terror Management Theory, there are three common buffers that minimize the anxiety of mortality salience: affirmation of one's cultural worldview, the self and one's personal values, and one's significance in the context of close personal relationships. The current study aimed to explore the manner by which Jewish Israeli undertakers manage their constant exposure to death and buffer against death anxiety. A deductive and inductive thematic analysis captured a dialectical movement between, and within, two conflicting worldviews participants were engaged in, in their attempt to manage the mortality salience effect they experience and buffer against death anxiety.

Language: en