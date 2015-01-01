Abstract

Background : High school sports participation in the United States has increased over the years with a corresponding increase in the number of injuries. Leading medical and sports organizations nationwide advocate for an increase in proper medical supervision of athletes.



OBJECTIVES: To analyze athletic medical coverage in Illinois high schools and compare differences between public and private Illinois high school.



METHODS : A survey addressing various components of sports medical coverage was distributed in 2018 to all 810 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) high schools to be completed electronically.



RESULTS : The response rate was 50% (407/810 schools). Of the responding schools 14% were private high schools and 86% public high schools. An orthopaedic surgeon, family doctor, pediatrician, or another type of physician were present on sidelines in 9.2% of private high schools and 8.5% of public high schools. Athletic trainers (ATs) were present on sidelines in 91% of private high schools and in 79% of public high schools. There was 68% of private high schools reporting coaches trained in CPR versus 85% in public high schools. Both private and public high schools had high rates of having written emergency action plans (89% vs 91%), AED on site (100% vs 99%), written concussion management protocols (96% vs 97%).



CONCLUSION : Our study found similar rates of high school medical coverage as compared to national studies, with some significant differences found between private and public high schools. Most Illinois high schools had high rates of having written EAPs, concussion management protocols and AEDs on site. Overall, an increase of medical supervision and emergency preparedness is needed, which should come in the form of increasing AT and physician presence alongside community and school engagement for improved implementation of coverage.

Language: en