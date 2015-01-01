Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare concussion incidence in male and female soccer players due to the specific concussion-causing activity.



METHODS/DATA SOURCES: PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane Library were searched for studies published between January 2000 and February 2020. Search terms included "sex," "gender," "sex differences," "brain injury," "sports," "athletes," "incidence," "epidemiology," "symptoms," and "injury rate." Studies that contained data on concussion incidence in soccer and featured comparisons by sex and soccer activity were included. Studies that were not written in English, contained data on non-sports-related concussions, or were conference abstracts were excluded.



RESULTS: Six studies were included in this meta-analysis, each of which contributed the number of concussions in males and females for a specific soccer activity. Concussion incidence rates were calculated using athlete-exposures as the denominator and a rate ratio was measured by dividing the concussion rate among female soccer players by the rate among male soccer players. Female soccer players were shown to have a greater rate of concussions from heading [1.65 (95% CI: 1.35, 2.03, p<0.001)] and goalkeeping [1.63 (95% CI: 1.22, 2.17, p=0.001)]. There were 3 studies comparing sex differences for general play. While the pooled rate ratio was statistically significant [1.51 (95% CI: 1.12, 2.04), p=0.007], this result was largely driven by 1 study.



CONCLUSION: Concussion incidence rates were significantly higher in female soccer players compared to male players while heading. There is also some evidence to suggest that the incidence is higher for female goalkeepers. It is important for soccer coaches and health care providers to recognize this sex difference when coaching or treating players.

