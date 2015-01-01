|
Kinney SG, Kiesel JD. Phys. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2020, American Physical Therapy Association
OBJECTIVE: Safe fall landing strategies (SFLS) have shown promise to decrease injury during falls but have been examined primarily in young, healthy populations. There is emerging evidence to suggest SFLS can be safe and effective for a geriatric population; however, this intervention has not been examined in a clinical physical therapist practice setting. This case study seeks to determine how SFLS can be incorporated into a physical therapy program with a geriatric population.
Prevention; Accidental Falls; Physical Therapists; Geriatrics; Balance; Rehabilitation; Bone Fractures; Exercise Movement Techniques; Exercise Therapy; Resistance Training