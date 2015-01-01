|
Citation
|
Pinchuk IY, Boltonosov SV, Atamanchuk NV, Stepanova NM, Yachnik YV, Vitrenko AO, Gunko NV, Loganovskyi KM. Probl. Radiac. Med. Radiobiol. 2020; 25: 230-248.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Проблеми радіаційної медицини)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article is devoted to the problem of completed suicides among veterans of the Joint Forces for National Securityand Defense operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (JFO) and liquidators of the consequences of the Chornobylaccident (LCCA). The results of the analysis of surveys of families and close associates of JFO veterans who committed a completed suicide in the period 2014-2019 are presented. The survey was conducted as part of criminal proceedings initiated on the facts of suicide.
Language: uk
|
Keywords
|
psychosocial factors; completed suicides; liquidators of the Chornobyl accident; suicidal behavior; veterans of environmental protection