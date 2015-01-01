Abstract

A more Accurate description of the mechanical behavior of brain tissue could improve the results of computational models. While most studies have assumed brain tissue as an incompressible material with constant Poisson's ratio of almost 0.5 and constructed their modeling approach according to this assumption, the relationship between this ratio and levels of applied strains has not yet been studied. Since the mechanical response of the tissue is highly sensitive to the value of Poisson's ratio, this study was designed to investigate the characteristics of the Poisson's ratio of brain tissue at different levels of applied strains. Samples were extracted from bovine brain tissue and tested under unconfined compression at strain values of 5%, 10%, and 30%. Using an image processing method, the axial and transverse strains were measured over a 60-s period to calculate the Poisson's ratio for each sample. The results of this study showed that the Poisson's ratio of brain tissue at strain levels of 5% and 10% was close to 0.5, and assuming brain tissue as an incompressible material is a valid assumption at these levels of strain. For samples under 30% compression, this ratio was higher than 0.5, which could suggest that under strains higher than the brain injury threshold (approximately 18%), tissue integrity was impaired. Based on these observations, it could be concluded that for strain levels higher than the injury threshold, brain tissue could not be assumed as an incompressible material, and new material models need to be proposed to predict the material behavior of the tissue. In addition, the results showed that brain tissue under unconfined compression uniformly stretched in the transverse direction, and the bulging in the samples is negligible.

Language: en