Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to examine the cognitive performance of patients with bipolar disorder (BD) stratified by illness phase compared to that of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and healthy controls.



METHODS: Participants were 139 patients with BD (55 euthymic and 84 depressed), 311 patients with MDD (88 euthymic and 223 depressed), and 386 healthy controls who underwent the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale-Revised or the Third (WAIS-III). They were non-elderly Japanese with normal estimated premorbid intelligence quotient (IQ) (> 90), group-matched for age, sex, and premorbid IQ.



RESULTS: The depressed BD group showed significantly lower scores on verbal IQ (VIQ), performance IQ (PIQ), full-scale IQ (FSIQ), and 3 group indexes of perceptual organization, working memory, and processing speed when compared to healthy controls (all p < 0.001). All IQs and working memory index were also significantly lower than those of the depressed MDD group. The depressed MDD group scored significantly lower than controls in PIQ (p < 0.001), FSIQ, and only in the index of processing speed (p < 0.001). The euthymic BD group scored significantly lower than controls in PIQ (p = 0.004), while the euthymic MDD group scored significantly lower than controls only in processing speed (p = 0.030).



CONCLUSION: Patients with BD appear to have global and more intense cognitive impairments in depressed states compared to those with MDD whose impairments seem to be apparent only in processing speed in the WAIS. Attenuated impairments appear to exist in euthymic states of both patients. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

