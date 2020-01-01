Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Among Black Americans, young adulthood marks an important developmental period for the initiation of problematic substance use and related health disparities. Unique cultural factors, such as discrimination and racial identity, influence substance use during this period, but it is unknown whether they influence more severe patterns such as polysubstance use. The current study identifies prototypical patterns of substance use among Black young adults and examines whether cultural factors are associated with those patterns.



DESIGN: The current study used latent class analysis to characterize prototypical substance use among a community-based sample of Black young adults (N = 147). Culturally relevant correlates of substance use classes (i.e., perceived discrimination and racial identity) were examined in univariate and multivariate models.



RESULTS: Five profiles of substance use emerged, including three characterized by polysubstance use. In univariate models only, racial identity was differentially associated with membership in classes characterized by co-use of alcohol and cannabis. In both models, discrimination was significantly associated with membership in a class characterized by polysubstance use.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest a need to integrate cultural resilience factors into substance use interventions for Black young adults. Helping Black youth build coping skills for discrimination may also confer resilience against polysubstance use and associated health disparities. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en