López Steinmetz LC, Dutto Florio MA, Leyes CA, Fong SB, Rigalli A, Godoy JC. Psychol. Health Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

This research is aimed to: analyze differences in mental health state (MHS) indicators (depression, state-anxiety, trait-anxiety, and suicidal risk), during three quarantine sub-periods (starting since the first quarantine extension); assess multiple relationships between each MHS indicator and potentially affecting factors. We used a cross-sectional design with a convenience sample including 1100 participants. Data were collected online. Depression revealed a worsening pattern as quarantine sub-periods went by. Anxiety (both state and trait), just like suicidal risk, partially follow such a pattern, with mean scores increasing from the first to the second/third quarantine extensions, but then maintaining to the fourth extension. Predictors having protective effects on almost all the MHS indicators were: availability of current economic income (except for state-anxiety, without significant effect) and absence of suicide attempt history. Conversely, sex (woman), younger age, and mental disorder history had an increasing risk effect on all the MHS indicators. Overall, our findings indicate that quarantine have negative mental health impacts and that quarantine duration is a relevant aspect to be taken into account when measuring such an impact. More attention needs to be paid to vulnerable groups such as the young, women, and people with history of mental disorder.


psychological distress; depression; COVID-19; anxiety disorders; quarantine; suicidal ideation

