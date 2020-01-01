|
Cameron AY, Eaton E, Brake CA, Capone C. Psychol. Trauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)

OBJECTIVE: Suicide among military veterans accounts for 22.2% of all suicide deaths in the United States per year, and veterans with a substance use disorder (SUD) are at an even higher risk for death by suicide. This prevalence has led to increased efforts to identify and investigate both potential risks and protective factors for veterans. This study examines relationships between depression symptomology, exposure to potentially morally injurious events, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis, and suicidal ideation, with the primary aim of examining exposure to moral injurious events as a risk factor for suicide in veterans with SUD.
Language: en