Hulsmans DHG, Otten R, Schijven EP, Poelen EAP. Res. Dev. Disabil. 2020; 109: e103832.
BACKGROUND: Adolescents and young adults with a mild intellectual disability or borderline intellectual functioning (MID-BIF) are at risk for problematic substance use and are more likely to have emotional and behavioral problems than peers without MID-BIF. A personality-targeted prevention program called Take it Personal! effectively reduces substance use in adolescents and young adults with MID-BIF. AIMS: The program's effectiveness was examined on its secondary goal: reducing emotional and behavioral problems. The potentially moderating role of these problems on the program's effectiveness with substance use was also explored.
Prevention; Adolescents; Substance use; Externalizing problems; Intellectual disability; Internalizing problems