Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD) report elevated executive function (EF) difficulties and internalising symptoms. Previous research suggests EF is important for wellbeing, yet no research has examined its role in internalising symptoms in DCD. AIMS: To explore an indirect relationship between DCD and internalising symptoms, through everyday EF difficulties.



METHOD AND PROCEDURES: Thirty-two children with a DCD diagnosis and 51 typically-developing children (ages 8-15) participated. A cross-sectional survey was conducted to collect parent-reported EF and self-reported internalising symptoms. OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Internalising symptoms and everyday EF difficulties were significantly higher in the DCD group. A bias-corrected, bootstrapped mediation analysis identified an indirect effect of everyday EF difficulties on the relationship between DCD diagnosis and internalising symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: This supports previous research indicating that individuals with DCD experience greater levels of internalising symptoms and EF difficulties than peers. It is the first to suggest an indirect effect of everyday EF difficulties in the pathway between DCD and internalising symptoms. This highlights hypotheses for future research into the role of EFs in understanding mental health in DCD. It suggests benefits from increased awareness, routine screening, and intervention for mental health and EF in people with poor motor skills.

