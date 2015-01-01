|
Omer S, Leonard HC. Res. Dev. Disabil. 2020; 109: e103831.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Individuals with Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD) report elevated executive function (EF) difficulties and internalising symptoms. Previous research suggests EF is important for wellbeing, yet no research has examined its role in internalising symptoms in DCD. AIMS: To explore an indirect relationship between DCD and internalising symptoms, through everyday EF difficulties.
Mental health; Developmental Coordination Disorder; Dyspraxia; Executive function; Internalising symptom; Motor development