Permana GI. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2020; 11: e415.
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Hangman's fractures are one of the most frequent types of high cervical spine injuries. Here, we present a quadriplegic patient due to a hangman's fracture treated during the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 19-year-old male was quadriplegic and in spinal shock following a motor vehicle accident. X-rays showed a C2 hangman's fracture with instability. X-rays and CT studies both confirmed anterior dislocation at C2 on C3 with bilateral pedicle C2 fractures and 5 mm of subluxation. In addition, he had an infiltrate in both lungs consistent with the diagnosis of COVID-19. The patient was intubated for respiratory failure and hemodynamically stabilized for his spinal shock. Unfortunately, before surgical intervention could be undertaken, the patient sustained a fatal cardiorespiratory arrest.
Language: en
Coronavirus 2019; Hangman’s fracture; Spinal shock; Spine surgery procedure