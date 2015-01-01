Abstract

Sexual assault (SA) is a serious issue affecting college students in romantic relationships. Having strong understandings of what constitutes healthy romantic relationships (HRR) can protect students by allowing them to better recognize SA and other problematic behaviors in relationships. However, little research has explored how students conceptualize HRR. Utilizing qualitative thematic analysis, this study analyzed data from individual and focus-group interviews from a sample of 45 students at a southwestern university in the United States.



FINDINGS indicated that students understood HRR to be characterized by direct communication, respect, and mutual satisfaction. However, their experiences showed that these ideals were not always achieved. This discrepancy may be explained by the influence of social norms, particularly around sexual behavior and gender role expectations. Implications and recommendations for social workers/counseling professionals are discussed.

