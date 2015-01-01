|
Gower K, Baldwin-White A. Violence Vict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
Sexual assault (SA) is a serious issue affecting college students in romantic relationships. Having strong understandings of what constitutes healthy romantic relationships (HRR) can protect students by allowing them to better recognize SA and other problematic behaviors in relationships. However, little research has explored how students conceptualize HRR. Utilizing qualitative thematic analysis, this study analyzed data from individual and focus-group interviews from a sample of 45 students at a southwestern university in the United States.
college students; gender attitudes; healthy relationships; social norms