|
Citation
|
Barnett JE, Howe TR. Violence Vict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Child maltreatment and other adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) often cooccur and are related to negative socioemotional outcomes; however, limited research differentiates how maltreatment versus other ACEs predict such outcomes. These efforts are necessary to determine whether cumulative ACE screening efforts best predict those at risk for poor outcomes. We examined cumulative childhood ACEs, cumulative maltreatment subtypes, and adult attachment quality in 379 young and middle-aged adults. This sample enabled comparison between emerging adults and older adults who have navigated additional developmental tasks that may counteract the effects of early ACEs. More ACEs and maltreatment experiences predicted insecure anxious, avoidant, and fearful attachment styles; however, maltreatment failed to predict unique variance in attachment quality beyond other ACEs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; risk; child abuse; child development; ACEs; emerging adult development