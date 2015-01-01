Abstract

Child maltreatment and other adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) often cooccur and are related to negative socioemotional outcomes; however, limited research differentiates how maltreatment versus other ACEs predict such outcomes. These efforts are necessary to determine whether cumulative ACE screening efforts best predict those at risk for poor outcomes. We examined cumulative childhood ACEs, cumulative maltreatment subtypes, and adult attachment quality in 379 young and middle-aged adults. This sample enabled comparison between emerging adults and older adults who have navigated additional developmental tasks that may counteract the effects of early ACEs. More ACEs and maltreatment experiences predicted insecure anxious, avoidant, and fearful attachment styles; however, maltreatment failed to predict unique variance in attachment quality beyond other ACEs.



RESULTS suggest that maltreatment may be best categorized as part of a general cumulative risk profile predicting poor socioemotional outcomes.



FINDINGS support burgeoning trends in medical and social service settings assessing ACEs using simple dichotomous screening tools to identify those requiring intervention and support services.

Language: en