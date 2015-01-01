SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Storey JE, Hart SD. Violence Vict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-D-19-00107

unavailable

Mental health professionals are at heightened risk of stalking victimization, however minimal research has examined empirically supported risk factors for stalking and the efficacy of risk management strategies. Three hundred and six counselors were surveyed, and the present study focuses on the 7% (n = 23) who had been stalked by clients.

RESULTS describe the characteristics of stalking, perpetrators, and victims and the perceived efficacy of management strategies employed. Stalking behaviors tended to be of lower severity. Common perpetrator risk factors included relationship problems, anger, and obsession. Victim vulnerabilities were identified, where many victims engaged in behavior considered ineffective in response to stalking. Victims often encountered problems coping with victimization due to inadequate access to resources.

RESULTS indicate that risk management plans must be individualized and highlight ways that mental health professionals can and would like to be protected from stalking.


Language: en

criminal harassment; mental health professional; violence in the workplace; violence risk assessment; violence risk management

