Storey JE, Hart SD. Violence Vict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
Mental health professionals are at heightened risk of stalking victimization, however minimal research has examined empirically supported risk factors for stalking and the efficacy of risk management strategies. Three hundred and six counselors were surveyed, and the present study focuses on the 7% (n = 23) who had been stalked by clients.
criminal harassment; mental health professional; violence in the workplace; violence risk assessment; violence risk management