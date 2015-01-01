Abstract

Klüver-Bucy syndrome (KBS) is a behavioral pheno-type, described in monkeys and humans, typically developing after a damage of temporal lobes. The damage is often bilateral but can be unilateral. KBS has been also described after head trauma including minor one. Cases in children are relatively rare, the reported etiology often being herpes encephalitis. The main symptoms of KBS are hyperorality (examining objects by putting them into the mouth), hypermetamorphosis (excessive attentiveness to visual stimuli with a tendency to touch every such stimulus), placidity (docility, tameness), bulimia, increased sexual activity, loss of normal fear and anger responses, visual agnosia, and amnesia (Asensio 2003, Clay et al. 2019, Das & Siddiqui 2020, Juliá-Palacios et al. 2018, Lippe et al. 2013). Here is presented a case with a lifelong symptom constellation compatible with KBS, developed after a head injury under conditions of child abuse and neglect...

