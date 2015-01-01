Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: This study is a single-blind, parallel, three-group, and randomized controlled trial.



PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate the effectiveness of electrical stimulation-augmented virtual reality training in improving balance in individuals with incomplete spinal cord injury (iSCI). OVERVIEW OF LITERATURE: Individuals with iSCI often face significant balance and mobility impairments affecting their quality of life. Scientific studies focusing on standing balance training in the iSCI population are limited. Virtual reality-based balance training has shown positive results in several neurological populations. Electrical stimulation has also proved to be effective in improving voluntary muscle strength in partially paralyzed muscles after iSCI as well as promoting neuroplasticity.



METHODS: Forty-eight iSCI participants will be recruited based on the inclusion criteria. The participants will be randomly assigned to any of the three groups: virtual reality-based balance training along with the electrical stimulation group, virtual reality-based balance training along with sham stimulation group, or virtual reality-based balance training group. The intervention will be delivered as 60-minute sessions, thrice a week for 4 weeks.



RESULTS: The performance of the participants will be assessed using the lower extremity motor score, static and dynamic balance assessment using TechnoBody ProKin tilting platform and Berg Balance Scale, Walking Index for Spinal Cord Injury, and World Health Organization Quality of Life-BREF at pre-intervention, after 4 weeks post-intervention, and at 1-month follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: The trial will provide new knowledge about the effectiveness of electrical stimulation-augmented virtual reality training in improving balance in individuals with iSCI. The study results will contribute to the design of better rehabilitation programs for individuals with iSCI.

