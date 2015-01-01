Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the risk factors associated with workplace violence towards health workers (HWs) in a Chinese hospital.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional survey in a Chinese secondary hospital in 2019 using an international survey questionnaire, and collected valid data from 1028 HW respondents via mobile phone. Alongside analysing the potential association between exposure to violence and respondents' characteristics, we compared the workplace violence between this survey and a baseline survey in the same hospital using the same questionnaire in 2018, and investigated the existing measures.



RESULTS: A total of 5.45% of respondents had encountered physical violence while 41.63% had experienced psychological violence. Women (OR=3.45, 95% CI 1.87 to 6.38), those working in outpatient and emergency departments (OR=7.96, 95% CI 2.27 to 27.95), and those with extremely high concern about workplace violence (OR=7.94, 95% CI 1.04 to 60.85) were significantly more likely to suffer physical violence. Working in the outpatient and emergency department (OR=2.03, 95% CI 1.23 to 3.34), having direct physical contact/interaction with patients (OR=2.98, 95% CI 1.62 to 5.49), and extremely high worry about workplace violence (OR=6.47 95% CI 3.38 to 12.40) significantly increased the risk of psychological violence. When the results of the baseline survey were compared with those in this survey, it was shown that physical violence declined significantly from 8.79% in 2018 to 5.45% in 2019, while psychological violence declined significantly from 47.14% in 2018 to 41.63% in 2019. The most recognised measures were security measures (81.03%) while the least recognised measures were check-in procedures for staff (11.19%).



CONCLUSION: Workplace violence towards HWs is a global problem with country-specific features. In our study, workplace violence in the hospital is of great concern. While demonstrating the effectiveness of measures in some degree, there is significant room for improvement. To achieve the vision of 'zero violence' in the health sector, aligned comprehensive measures should be systematically adopted.

