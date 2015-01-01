Abstract

It is unknown if time-restricted feeding confers a protective effect on the physical function of older adults. The aim of this study was to assess prolonged nightly fasting in association with performance-based lower-extremity function (LEF) in a large population of community-dwelling older adults. A cross-sectional study was carried out among 1,226 individuals ≥64 years from the Seniors-ENRICA-II cohort. In 2016-2017, habitual diet was assessed through a validated diet history. Fasting time was classified into the following categories: ≤9, 10-11, and ≥12hours/day, the latter being considered prolonged nightly fasting. Performance-based LEF was assessed with the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB). After adjusting for potential confounders, a longer fasting period was associated with a higher likelihood of impaired LEF [odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the second and third categories: 2.27 (1.56-3.33) and 2.70 (1.80-4.04), respectively, considering the ≤9 hours/day fasting group as reference; p-trend <0.001]. When assessing each SPPB subtest separately, fasting time showed a significant association with balance impairment (OR for highest vs. lowest fasting time: 2.48; 95% CI: 1.51-4.08; p-trend =0.001) and difficulty to rise from a chair (OR for highest vs. lowest fasting time: 1.47; 95% CI: 1.05-2.06; p-trend =0.01). The risk associated with ≥12 h fasting among those with the lowest levels of physical activity was three times higher than among those with ≤9 hours fasting with the same low level of physical activity. Prolonged nightly fasting was associated with a higher likelihood of impaired LEF, balance impairment, and difficulty to rise from a chair in older adults, especially among those with low levels of physical activity.

