Turoldo F. Camb. Q. Healthc. Ethics 2021; 30(1): 123-135.

(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/S0963180120000626

The article analyzes the recent ruling of the Italian Constitutional Court amending article 580 of the Italian Criminal Code, relating to aid and incitement to suicide. According to the first Assize Court of Milan, article 580, conceived in 1930, reflects the fascist culture of its author. The problem of the Constitutional Court was therefore to establish whether a democratic state can still place limits on aid for suicide and in what terms it can do so.


abetting suicide; Aiding suicide; Alfredo Rocco; end of life ethics; Fabiano Antoniani; Italian Constitutional Court; Marco Cappato

