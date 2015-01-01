|
Citation
Thomas NS, Salvatore JE, Gillespie NA, Aliev F, Ksinan AJ, Dick DM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 219: e108489.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Among adult college students in the US, cannabis use is common and associated with considerable negative consequences to health, cognition, and academic functioning, underscoring the importance of identifying risk and protective factors. Cannabis use is influenced by genetic factors, but genetic risk is not determinative. Accordingly, it is critical to identify environments that reduce risk among those who are at elevated genetic risk. This study examined the impact of polygenic scores for cannabis initiation, various forms of social activity participation, and peer deviance on recent cannabis use. Our aim was to test whether these environments moderate genetic risk for cannabis use.
Language: en
Keywords
Cannabis; College student; Gene-by-environment interaction; Polygenic risk score