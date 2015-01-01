Abstract

AIM: Suicidal thoughts and behaviours are prevalent in individuals with schizophrenia. However, research examining the prevalence and predictors of suicidality and self-harm in participants at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR-P) is limited and mostly focuses on help-seeking participants recruited through clinical pathways. The current study sought to assess the prevalence of suicidality and self-harm and identify predictors of current suicidal ideation in community-recruited CHR-P participants.



METHODS: Data were available for 130 CHR-P participants, 15 participants with first-episode psychosis (FEP), 47 participants not fulfilling CHR-P criteria (CHR-Ns) and 53 healthy controls. Current and lifetime suicidality and self-harm were assessed using the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview and the Comprehensive Assessment of At-Risk Mental States (CAARMS). Multivariable logistic regression analysis was used to determine predictors of current suicidal ideation in the CHR-P group.



RESULTS: A considerable proportion of CHR-P participants disclosed current suicidal ideation (34.6%). Overall, FEP individuals were at greatest risk, with considerably high prevalence rates for current suicidal ideation (73.3%), lifetime self-harm behaviour (60.0%) and lifetime suicide attempt (60.0%). In the CHR-P sample, current suicidal ideation was predicted by lifetime suicide attempts, lower CAARMS severity, impaired social functioning and greater comorbidity.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that suicidality and self-harm are highly prevalent in community-recruited CHR-P and FEP individuals. Accordingly, these results highlight the importance of further research into the determinants of suicidality and self-harm during at-risk and early stages of psychosis, and the implementation of intervention strategies to reduce adverse outcomes in these populations.

Language: en