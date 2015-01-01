Abstract

Intergroup competition is a widespread phenomenon across taxa and groups typically compete over access to limited resources, such as food and mates. Such intergroup competition may be quantified by changes in individuals' behavioral and physiological status in response to intergroup encounters (IGEs). Bonobos, one of our closest living relatives, are often regarded as xenophilic and exhibit high tolerance towards out-group individuals. This tolerance between groups may still be accompanied by intergroup competition over resources. We hereby compared variation in aggression rates and urinary cortisol levels of bonobos during and outside contexts of IGEs in the Kokolopori Bonobo Reserve and investigated whether food and mate availability influenced males' and females' aggression and cortisol levels, when controlling for dominance rank and the number of individuals present. We found that although females had higher aggression rates and urinary cortisol levels during than outside contexts of IGEs, these increases were not related to food availability or changes in between-group dynamics when maximally tumescent females were present, rather than absent. Furthermore, males showed higher aggression rates and urinary cortisol levels during than outside contexts of IGEs. However, males' responses during IGEs were not related to the presence of maximally tumescent females and food availability. Taken together, while competition intensified during seemingly tolerant IGEs in bonobos, such competition was unrelated to short-term changes in food and mate availability. Despite physical and physiological costs of aggression, bonobos associate with out-group individuals frequently and for extended periods. This suggests potential benefits of bonobo intergroup associations.

