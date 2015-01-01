|
Forrest LN, Grilo CM, Udo T. Int. J. Eat. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: People with eating disorders (EDs) have elevated rates of suicide attempts. A need exists to identify factors that help predict which people with EDs might be at greater risk for suicidal behavior. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with both EDs and with suicide attempts. Thus, the current study examined whether having histories of ACEs and EDs augments lifetime risk for suicide attempts.
Language: en
trauma; suicide; adverse childhood experiences; anorexia nervosa; binge-eating disorder; childhood maltreatment; eating disorders