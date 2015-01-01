|
Costantino C, Casuccio A, Restivo V. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(24): e9555.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
In addition to diseases shared by both sexes, there are a number of illnesses and injuries that are primarily associated with women. These health problems are less likely to be detected and treated because of the narrow framework used in considering healthcare for women that results from the lack of awareness of both the recipients and providers regarding the extent of women's healthcare needs and their requirements for comprehensive care.
Language: en