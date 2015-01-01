Abstract

In addition to diseases shared by both sexes, there are a number of illnesses and injuries that are primarily associated with women. These health problems are less likely to be detected and treated because of the narrow framework used in considering healthcare for women that results from the lack of awareness of both the recipients and providers regarding the extent of women's healthcare needs and their requirements for comprehensive care.



Indeed women are either not aware of such healthcare needs, or they are aware but tend to ignore these needs because of their demanding role responsibilities, workload, and other caregiving activities, or they have been prevented from seeking healthcare and from maintaining their health by limited resources and structural constraints...

Language: en