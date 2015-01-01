|
Citation
|
Clement DN, Wingate LRR, Cole AB, O'Keefe VM, Hollingsworth DW, Davidson CL, Hirsch JK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(24): e9588.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
No study to date has simultaneously examined the commonalities and unique aspects of positive psychological factors and whether these factors uniquely account for a reduction in suicide risk. Using a factor analytic approach, the current study examined the relationships between grit, hope, optimism, and their unique and overlapping relationships in predicting suicide ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide ideation; grit; hope; hopelessness