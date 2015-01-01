|
Edwards KM, Banyard VL, Charge LL, Kollar LMM, Fortson B. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
The purpose of this paper is to document the scope and correlates of past 6-month victimization among American Indian (AI) and Alaska Native (AN) youth. Types of victimization under investigation included sexual assault, dating violence, bullying, sharing of nude photos, sexual harassment, homophobic teasing, and racism. Participants were 400 AI and AN youth in grades 7-10 who completed a survey in school.
Language: en
adolescents; sexual assault; domestic violence; child abuse; dating violence; adolescent victims; anything related to child abuse; cultural contexts; sexual harassment