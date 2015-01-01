Abstract

This article aims to analyze the emotional injury and behavioral consequences that police officers in China experience after they have been violently attacked (e.g., when police are victims of violent crimes). The analysis was based on self-narration from police officers who were victimized (from here "police victims"). First, the study explored the emotional trauma caused by violent and nonviolent attacks on police victims. Second, this study explored the impact of this violence on the police community. Finally, the study assessed the impact of violent attacks on police enforcement capabilities. Research shows that police in China have become victims of violent attacks that may have caused emotional damage. However, the extent and consequences of this emotional damage are not clear and deserve further discussion. Therefore, this research attempts to contribute to an in-depth discussion of this topic. The research used a focus group format to interview police victims (n = 40). The interviews included questions about emotional damage, occupational hazards, ensuing self-doubt, long-term behaviors, returning to work, and self-protection. The results show that police victims have suffered severe emotional damage, which may affect their ability to continue in law enforcement. It is particularly noteworthy that some police officers received unequal treatment, which led to the breakdown of family and social relationships. Chinese police victims face severe emotional damage. They have suffered great mental pressure and bad social evaluation. A reasonable recovery plan is required to help police victims return to normal life. The recovery plan should aim to improve the lives of police victims, especially by helping them relieve stress.

