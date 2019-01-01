|
Aranda M, Poloni D, Coffin E, Hendren B. Mil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
INTRODUCTION: Physical profiling is critical to the individual medical readiness of all military service members. This classification system provides detailed information about an individual's functional abilities. Profile information is used in determining whether a service member is medically deployable or non-deployable. Limited research has been conducted on the impact of acute traumatic injuries on duty status and profiles in the non-deployed setting. The purpose of this study was to characterize injured service members presenting to a CONUS MTF emergency department whose acute traumatic injury resulted in a profile. MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective review of patients who presented to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center emergency department with traumatic injuries from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, was performed. Patients were identified by searching electronic encounter records for trauma-specific ICD-10 codes. Returned patient records were then reviewed for active duty status, branch, age, gender, rank, mechanism, protective equipment, substance use, procedures, and disposition. Profiles of soldiers were reviewed for indication and duration. Patients with profiles were compared to those without profiles. Correlation with age was determined by t-test, correlation with profile length was determined by ANOVA, and correlation with the remaining categorical variables was determined with chi-squared analysis.
