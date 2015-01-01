SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Deslandes SF, Coutinho T, Ferreira TRSC, Flach RMD. Salud Colect. 2020; 16: e3264.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Universidad Nacional de Lanús)

DOI

10.18294/sc.2020.3264

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Challenges are in line with the risk-taking practices frequent in child and youth culture. However, online challenges take on new meanings when mediated by digital sociability. To analyze this phenomenon, 122 challenge videos in Portuguese that had been made by Brazilian children or adolescents were recovered from the YouTube platform, of which 35 were selected and transcribed. Twelve types of challenges were analyzed; all involved potential self-inflicted injuries to participants, with risks ranging from minor to lethal. The discourse analysis led to an interpretation based on the theory of self-image and ethos. Online challenges appear as a powerful communicative resource to reaffirm belonging, recognition, and audience adherence, and so constitute a media strategy adopted by youth in the construction of an Internet-mediated identity in which risk and violence are decisive devices in building a self-image capable of retaining an audience. The enunciator's body sacrifice assumes a bargaining role in this media adherence.


Language: en

Keywords

Internet; Wounds and Injuries; Brazil; Self-Injurious Behavior; Adolescent Health; Communications Media

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print