Abstract

A critical link between schizotypy and schizophrenia is impoverished cognitive functioning. In the majority of studies, though: (1) cognition is examined with standard neuropsychological tasks; and (2) high-schizotypal individuals are defined according to criteria applied in the respective study sample. Taking these considerations into account, the aims of the present study were to examine: (1) differences between four pre-defined, according to normative criteria, schizotypal (paranoid, negative, disorganized and cognitive-perceptual) and one control groups in self-perceived cognitive lapses; and (2) associations between schizotypal dimensions, self-perceived cognitive lapses and psychological well-being. Two hundred and sixty-one participants were administered the Schizotypal Personality Questionnaire, the Cognitive Failures Questionnaire (CFQ) and the Flourishing Scale, which assesses psychological well-being. Negative schizotypals reported higher scores in almost all CFQ measures compared with the control group (all p values < 0.01) along with poorer psychological well-being compared with the control and the cognitive-perceptual groups (both p values < 0.001). The disorganized group had higher scores in distractibility, blunders and total CFQ scores compared with the control group (all p values < 0.001). High psychological well-being was significantly associated with low negative schizotypy and CFQ blunders along with high cognitive-perceptual schizotypy (all p values < 0.05). To summarize, negative schizotypy is associated with a profile of "generalized" self-perceived cognitive lapses while disorganized schizotypy is characterized by self-perceived cognitive slips that have previously been shown to be mediated by a fronto-parietal network. Although psychological well-being is negatively associated with social-context specific cognitive failures and negative schizotypy, it is positively associated with cognitive-perceptual schizotypy.

