Abstract

BACKGROUND: Internal carotid artery dissection (ICAD) is a rare but potentially devastating complication after trauma in the pediatric age group. The diagnosis of traumatic dissection is difficult and is usually recognized only when ischemic symptoms appear. We report a pediatric patient with ICAD due to blunt cerebrovascular injury (BCVI). CASE: A 14-year-old boy suffered major trauma due to a motor vehicle accident. When the first aid team reached the accident site, he was intubated because of his low Glasgow Coma Score (GCS) and then transported to the nearest emergency department. Cranial computed tomography (CT) showed multiple fractures at the skull base and independent bone fragments in both carotid canals. On the 6th day; a brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was performed to detect diffuse axonal injury. There was a loss of signal in the left internal carotid artery (LICA) tract but the limitation of diffusion was not associated with the same side, conversely there was a limitation of diffusion on the other side, affecting a very large area. CT angiography was performed in order to detect a filling defect and showed dissection in the LICA. The patient did not have any specific neurological symptoms associated with ICAD. Low-dose aspirin was utilized as anticoagulant therapy. On the 25th day of admission, the patient's GCS was 14, neurologic examination showed no difference between the right and left sides. He was discharged on the 55th day of the accident and was walking without support.



CONCLUSION: Our patient was a rare case in pediatrics due to having a clinically silent form of ICAD. It is very difficult to diagnose ICAD dissection during the early phase in cases with BCVI accompanied by multiple trauma. Even in the absence of typical neurological deficit, the possible presence of ICAD should be explored in patients with cranial fractures encompassing the skull base.

