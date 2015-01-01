SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ferreira C, MagalhÃes E, Antunes C, Camilo C. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(6): 783-814.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-D-19-00026

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Scientific research has explored the impact of violence during adulthood on psychopathology. Fewer efforts have been made from a positive theoretical framework, and no systematic evidence has been provided. This manuscript describes a literature review and meta-analysis on the relationship between victimization experiences and well-being in adulthood. A literature review was performed, and 27 studies met the inclusion criteria for the systematic review 16 for the meta-analysis. The meta-analysis yielded a medium and significant overall effect size (r = -0.309, p <.001), which indicated that greater victimization experiences partly explain lower well-being outcomes. A set of theoretical and methodological issues are discussed, specifically considering the conceptualization of victimization and well-being as well as the studies design, sample characteristics, measures, and data analysis. Derived from this integrative discussion, some recommendations are also provided for future research.


Language: en

Keywords

systematic review; well-being; meta-analysis; victimization; adulthood

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print