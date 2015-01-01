|
Brem MJ, Shorey RC, Anderson S, Stuart GL. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(6): 828-840.
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
Individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD) evidenced high levels of aggression both before and after the onset of opioid misuse. Continued aggression after abstinence suggested that abstinence alone may be inadequate. The present study investigated dispositional mindfulness in relation to aggressive attitudes, and verbal and physical aggression, by reviewing medical records of 163 adults in residential treatment for OUD.
mindfulness; opioids; substance use; aggression; opiates