Abstract

An issue of major policy interest in the U.S. military has been interpersonal violence (IPV), especially relative to the frequent and lengthy deployments of U.S. service members to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lacking, however, are estimates of perpetrators of IPV, in particular, for reservists who have been 30% of the ground combat force. In the present study, Army National Guard soldiers (N = 4,567 in 50 company-sized units) responded to questions about deployment and combat, IPV, and suicidal behaviors. Over a tenth (12.2%) of the soldiers reported having done any aggressive behaviors toward significant others or children during postdeployment. More lengthy and repeated deployments were associated with perpetration of IPV. Having killed or wounded someone and having experienced some form of combat trauma were much more strongly associated with IPV perpetration. Suicidal behaviors were associated with having committed IPV, with the greatest risk associated with suicide attempts.



FINDINGS are discussed in terms of underlying mechanisms of both IPV perpetration and suicidal behaviors.

Language: en