Taylor M, Sartorius B, Naidoo S, Vries H. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(6): 861-884.

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-D-18-00060

unavailable

Youth violence is of public health and social concern. A South African cluster randomized trial (434 grade 10 students, 16 schools), used the Integrated Model for Behavior Change conceptual framework to implement a 20 module classroom-based intervention program. The study contributes to the literature and used a strong analytical technique since mixed effects linear regression assessed the impact of the intervention on physical violence endpoints and other socioeconomic confounders/factors. The intervention reduced students' experiencing physical violence compared to controls and social pressure for this, yet no differences were found for hitting others. Our results support findings that school programs against violence can reduce students' experience of physical violence, but translation of these findings to reduce the actual hitting of others may need further approaches and/or more time.


Language: en

physical abuse; school-based intervention; youth violence

