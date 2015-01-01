SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wallace LN. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(6): 920-939.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-D-19-00145

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study investigated the role of workplace preparedness actions in employee perceptions of workplace risk, workplace preparedness, and personal self-efficacy in an active shooter event. Data were drawn from an online, state representative survey of 668 Pennsylvania residents in 2019. Nearly 40% of employees reported their workplaces had not taken any preparedness actions. Having a workplace take a greater number of preparedness actions was associated with increased self-efficacy and increased perceptions of workplace preparedness, but also an increase in perceived risk. Males and gun owners perceived lower levels of workplace risk and reported substantially higher self-efficacy. However, associations between workplace efforts and self-efficacy differed from those for perceived workplace preparedness. Associations with firearm policy and the presence of security staff also differed for the two outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

violence; prevention; firearms; occupational violence; risk perceptions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print