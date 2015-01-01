Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic is a major global concern for public health where high numbers of COVID-19-infected cases and deaths have been recorded. This study assessed the COVID-19 pandemic impact on domestic violence, genital tract health, menstruation, and contraception use among 200 women in Jordan using a self-validated survey questionnaire. The questionnaire was structured to compare frequencies of domestic violence, reproductive tract infections, menstrual irregularities, and contraception use, type, source, and replacement during or after total curfew in Jordan with 6-months before the pandemic; 20.5% of women suffered from increased domestic abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Incidence of menstrual problems and genital tract infections was significantly reduced during total curfew compared with 6 months prior (10.5% versus 17.5%; P = 0.016 and 19% versus 25.5%; P = 0.041, respectively). Pre-pandemic state of menstrual problems and genital tract infections was resumed after total curfew. During total curfew, phone consultations were significantly increased (17.5% versus 8.5%; P = 0.01), whereas visiting clinics was significantly reduced (23% versus 5.5%; P = 0.000) to manage menstruation or birth canal infections. Contraception use during total curfew significantly decreased compared with prior (59.5% versus 65.5%; P = 0.017). Using contraception for family planning was reduced significantly during the pandemic than before (P = 0.007). Maternity and childhood centers were more common sources for contraception before than after (14.8% versus 7% or 9.5%; P = 0.001 or P = 0.022). This study is important to evaluate preparedness of Jordanian healthcare systems in facing pandemic situations concerning reproductive health services.

