|
Citation
|
Kannan L, Vora J, Varas-Diaz G, Bhatt T, Hughes S. Brain Sci. 2021; 11(1): e2.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Exercise-based conventional training has predominantly benefited fall-associated volitional balance control domain; however, the effect on reactive balance control is under-examined. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine the effect of exercise-based conventional training on reactive balance control.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
chronic stroke; conventional therapy; exercises; reactive balance control