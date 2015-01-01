|
Citation
Fisher AP, Gies LM, Chapman L, Aguilar JM, Yeates KO, Taylor HG, Wade SL. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with long-term cognitive and behavioral deficits. Social communication impairments are common and impact functional outcomes, such as social engagement and academic performance. There are many barriers to identifying social communication deficits following TBI, including the absence of a standardized parent-reported communication measure for use in this population. The Children's Communication Checklist-Second Edition (CCC-2) has demonstrated utility in identifying communication deficits in diagnoses other than TBI. This study investigated the clinical utility of the CCC-2's social communication scales in children with TBI.
Language: en
Keywords
pediatric; Traumatic brain injury; Children’s Communication Checklist; communication deficits; neuropsychological measures; parent-report measures; social communication