SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Anand R, Brooks Md Facs SE, Puckett Y, Richmond RE, Ronaghan CA. Cureus 2020; 12(11): e11625.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.11625

PMID

33376639

Abstract

Pneumopericardium is a rare clinical condition defined by the presence of air in the pericardial sac. While this initially does not pose much danger, the accumulation of a sufficient amount of air can convert the pneumopericardium to a tension pathology. This may present with the classic signs, symptoms, and lethal dangers of cardiac tamponade. As with cardiac tamponade, treatment involves decompression of the pericardial sac through pericardiocentesis. This may be followed by insertion of a pericardial tube for continued drainage. While cardiac tamponade is well recognized by its classic findings, the rarer pneumopericardium may be more easily missed. This is further complicated by the backdrop of concurrent traumatic injuries in which it typically presents, as well as the absence of the defining accumulated pericardial effusion. We present a case of a 38-year old male who developed pneumopericardium and worsening hemodynamic status as a complication to blunt trauma, a rare etiology for this condition. CT of the chest demonstrated air in the pericardium and a coexisting pneumothorax. A bedside chest tube was placed. Upon resolution of the pneumothorax, his hemodynamic status improved. Repeat bedside ultrasound demonstrated complete resolution of his pneumopericardium. This case emphasizes the importance of early recognition and diagnosis of this rare yet easily missed condition.


Language: en

Keywords

blunt trauma; cardiothoracic; pneumopericardium; tamponade

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print