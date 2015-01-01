Abstract

Pneumopericardium is a rare clinical condition defined by the presence of air in the pericardial sac. While this initially does not pose much danger, the accumulation of a sufficient amount of air can convert the pneumopericardium to a tension pathology. This may present with the classic signs, symptoms, and lethal dangers of cardiac tamponade. As with cardiac tamponade, treatment involves decompression of the pericardial sac through pericardiocentesis. This may be followed by insertion of a pericardial tube for continued drainage. While cardiac tamponade is well recognized by its classic findings, the rarer pneumopericardium may be more easily missed. This is further complicated by the backdrop of concurrent traumatic injuries in which it typically presents, as well as the absence of the defining accumulated pericardial effusion. We present a case of a 38-year old male who developed pneumopericardium and worsening hemodynamic status as a complication to blunt trauma, a rare etiology for this condition. CT of the chest demonstrated air in the pericardium and a coexisting pneumothorax. A bedside chest tube was placed. Upon resolution of the pneumothorax, his hemodynamic status improved. Repeat bedside ultrasound demonstrated complete resolution of his pneumopericardium. This case emphasizes the importance of early recognition and diagnosis of this rare yet easily missed condition.

Language: en