Abstract

This study evaluated the effectiveness of the Lithuanian translation of the Applied Suicide Interventions Skills Training (ASIST). In total 248 participants (45.7%) completed pre- and post-assessment and 146 (26.9%) had data at 3-month follow-up. Suicide Intervention Response Inventory (SIRI-2) was used to evaluate suicide intervention skills. The results indicated no change in the overall SIRI-2 score following training or at a 3-month follow-up. A more detailed analysis of the response pattern indicated that both following training and at 3-months follow up participants were better at identifying helpful responses but tended to overestimate their helpfulness.

