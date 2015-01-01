SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rimkeviciene J, Skruibis P, Padroštytė G. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1867254

This study evaluated the effectiveness of the Lithuanian translation of the Applied Suicide Interventions Skills Training (ASIST). In total 248 participants (45.7%) completed pre- and post-assessment and 146 (26.9%) had data at 3-month follow-up. Suicide Intervention Response Inventory (SIRI-2) was used to evaluate suicide intervention skills. The results indicated no change in the overall SIRI-2 score following training or at a 3-month follow-up. A more detailed analysis of the response pattern indicated that both following training and at 3-months follow up participants were better at identifying helpful responses but tended to overestimate their helpfulness.


