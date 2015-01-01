Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Skiing is a sport with a medium risk of injuries, and injuries are increasingly common among professional alpine skiers. Examples of other medium-risk sports are for example handball, basketball, and karate. The aim of this study was to assess the frequency of dental trauma in professional alpine skiing and to determine whether the frequency of dental injuries is associated with a skier's performance level, alpine skiing discipline, and/or years of skiing experience. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A questionnaire consisting of 17 questions was distributed to professional male ski racers to gather information about their skiing discipline (category), performance level, and injuries, particularly dental trauma.



RESULTS: A total of 161 out of 190 skiers returned the survey, with a response rate of 84.2%. Of these, 134 (83.2%) had suffered alpine ski racing-related injuries during their career and 38 (23.6%) reported skiing-related dental trauma-most commonly crown fractures (65.8%, n = 25), which mainly involved the maxillary or mandibular incisors (76.0%, n = 28). Ski racers with higher performance levels were more likely to experience dental injuries, but the difference in the frequency of dental trauma between participants in the speed versus technical category was not significant. Likewise, the number of years of ski racing experience did not impact the frequency of dental injuries. The participants rarely wore custom-made mouthguards (6.8%, n = 11). None of those who reported dental injuries were wearing a custom-made mouthguard when the injury occured. They preferred to wear chin guards, over-the-counter mouthguards, or no mouthguards.



CONCLUSION: Professional alpine ski racing has a medium risk of dental trauma, which further increases with skier performance level. The participating skiers rarely wore custom-made mouthguards.

