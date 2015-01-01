SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Monteleone AM, Cascino G, Ruzzi V, Pellegrino F, Patriciello G, Barone E, Carfagno M, Monteleone P, Maj M. Eur. Eat. Disord. Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/erv.2818

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Eating disorders (EDs) are associated with a high prevalence of childhood maltreatment (CM). We aimed to experimentally assess if people with EDs and history of CM show altered biological, emotional and behavioural responses to the Trier Social Stress Test (TSST).

METHODS: According to Childhood Trauma Questionnaire cut-off scores, 29 participants (14 with anorexia nervosa [AN] and 15 with bulimia nervosa [BN]) were classified as maltreated (Mal) ED participants while 19 participants (11 with AN and eight with BN) without CM were identified as no maltreated (noMal) ED participants. Cortisol, anxiety and hunger responses to TSST and post-stress body dissatisfaction were measured.

RESULTS: Mal ED people showed heightened emotional reactivity, lower levels of hunger and more severe post-stress body dissatisfaction in comparison with noMal ones. Higher cortisol production was observed in people with AN, regardless of CM history, and in those with BN and emotional CM. Emotional trauma was the main CM type contributing to the experimental differences observed in Mal ED people.

CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study providing experimental and multi-level support to the maltreated ecophenoptype hypothesis in people with EDs. These findings may promote new insights into the biological bases of EDs and provide novel therapeutic implications.


Language: en

Keywords

eating disorders; childhood trauma; emotional trauma; maltreated ecophenotype; Trier Social Stress Test

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print