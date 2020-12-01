Abstract

BACKGROUND: Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) enables assessment of prefrontal hemodynamic response. This study explored the feasibility of fNIRS in determining hemodynamic changes related to cognitive task performance in pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) in order to assess its potential as a diagnostic tool.



METHODS: We measured changes in oxygenated hemoglobin [O2Hb] during a verbal fluency task (VFT), which activates frontal brain regions involved in working memory, in 15 TBI patients and 21 healthy controls using a 3-channel fNIRS system. Baseline and absolute changes in [O2Hb] during the VFT were compared to the rest condition to obtain effect-scores. Patients were tested in the acute phase and six weeks after injury. Task-related fNIRS responses were categorized into positive, negative, and no response.



RESULTS: For patients and controls, a positive response was observed in 61% (n = 22), a negative response in 19% (n = 7), and no response in 19% (n = 7). Patients showed a mean [O2Hb] effect-score of 2.18 compared to 2.52 in the control group (p = 0.743) in the acute phase after injury. Follow-up effect-scores did not differ significantly (p = 0.721). Decreased task performance was associated with a higher effect-score in controls compared to decreased task performance with lower effect-score in the patient group.



DISCUSSION: Our study shows that it is feasible to assess hemodynamic response with fNIRS in pediatric TBI patients. A trend of reduced prefrontal hemodynamic response in patients in the acute phase after injury was found suggesting impairment in cognitive performance that warrants further study.

Language: en