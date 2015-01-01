Abstract

Over the last few years there have been attempts to scale-up Teaching Recovery Techniques (TRT), a community-based group intervention for refugee youth reporting symptoms of post-traumatic stress, across Sweden using the distribution network pathway model. This implementation model allows for quick spread, but only for a low level of control at local sites. This study explores factors and agents that have facilitated the implementation and maintenance of the community-based intervention in successful sites. Seven semi-structured interviews were conducted with personnel from "successful" community sites, defined as having conducted at least two groups and maintaining full delivery. Data were analyzed using content analysis to identify a theme and categories. The main theme "Active networking and collaboration" was key to successful maintenance of community-based delivery. Categories included "Going to where the potential recipients are", relating to the importance of networks, and "Resource availability and management for maintenance", relating to the challenges due to the lack of a lead organization supplying necessary funds and support for maintenance. Additionally, "Careful integration of the interpreter" underlined that interpreters were essential co-facilitators of the intervention. Although the interviewed professionals represented successful sites, they remained dependent on informal networks and collaboration for successful maintenance of community-based delivery.

