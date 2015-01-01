Abstract

The aim of this study was to analyze the relationships between sociometric types in the classroom-rejected, preferred, neglected, controversial and average-and psychological discomfort, life satisfaction and cyber-aggression, based on the adolescent's gender. 2398 adolescents of both sexes participated in the study (49.8% girls), aged between 12 and 18 years (M = 16.03, SD = 1.91). Multivariate analyses of variance were performed. The results showed significant relationships between sociometric types, life satisfaction and cyber-aggression. Rejected adolescents also showed less satisfaction with life and greater cyber-aggression. Furthermore, the boys, regardless of their sociometric type in the classroom, displayed less psychological distress and less involvement in cyber-aggression. Controversial adolescents also showed greater involvement in cyber-aggression. Finally, programs should be promoted for the prevention of social difficulties in the school, based on the promotion of social integration, not only in the classroom, but also on the Internet.

Language: en